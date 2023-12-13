(Bloomberg) -- The largest unit in the troubled real estate group founded by Rene Benko is urgently seeking €600 million ($647 million) of financing from funds as it prepares to file for insolvency.

Under the terms of a deal proposed by Signa Prime, investors would provide €300 million of so-called debtor-in-possession financing by Tuesday, with the remainder made available at a later stage of the process, according to people familiar with the matter. The cash would finance the company’s restructuring under an insolvency process known as self-administration in Austria.

Signa had already turned to investors including Mubadala Investment Co., Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Attestor Capital and Elliott Investment Management as it looked for a rescue loan before the umbrella organization of the group filed for insolvency. Talks to raise new money were hampered by the complexity of the debt structure, which includes a range of financial instruments and cross-unit guarantees.

With investors ranging from sovereign wealth funds to banks to insurers, the unwinding of Signa Prime’s corporate structure could take time. While Prime owns several coveted assets, lofty valuations for a number of the properties could also mean there is still pain in store in the cleanup.

Signa Prime is the unit that holds many of the group’s flagship assets such as stakes in the Selfridges department store properties and Berlin’s KaDeWe. The unit also has a variety of yet-to-be completed luxury developments such as Hamburg’s Elbtower.

Signa Holding, the main shareholder in Signa Prime, already filed for insolvency in self-administration last month. As part of the restructuring, Signa Holding has to repay creditors at least 30% of their claims within two years of an agreement with creditors.

The companies for which Prime’s debtor-in-possession financing would apply include Signa Warenhaus Immobilien Holding, Galeria Holding GmbH and Signa Prime Capital Invest GmbH, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News. The loan would be due at the end of 2025 with the possibility to further extend the maturity by a maximum of one year.

Signa Prime had financial liabilities of €10.8 billion at the end of 2022, according to corporate filings.

