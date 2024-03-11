(Bloomberg) -- Signa’s flagship property unit is close to an agreement to sell a portfolio of luxury Austrian assets to Germany’s Schoeller Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

A transaction would be the first major deal with property held by Rene Benko’s troubled real estate conglomerate since its insolvency at the end of last year.

Schoeller Group has emerged as the buyer of the portfolio of properties, which include the Golden Quarter luxury store complex and the Park Hyatt hotel in Vienna, three people familiar with the deal told Bloomberg.

Signa Prime’s Loan From German Family Stymies New Funding Effort

A representative for Signa Prime’s insolvency administrator declined to comment. Spokespeople for Signa Prime and Schoeller Group didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.

Signa Prime will present the potential deal to creditors for their approval in a meeting Monday, two of the people said.

The company needs to convince a majority of its creditors this month that its overhaul plans are viable, in order to meet criteria of the form of insolvency under self-management it applied for in December.

