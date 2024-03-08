(Bloomberg) -- A €200 million ($218 million) loan to Signa’s flagship property unit has become a roadblock in attempts to sell off its assets and fund a restructuring, according to insolvency administrators.

The loan from the Schoeller Group, controlled by one of Germany’s industrialist families, is one of the last cash injections Signa Prime Selection managed to secure in July 2023, before its insolvency in December. To sweeten the deal, Signa pledged shares in a intermediary company that holds some of its most prized assets including Hamburg’s Elbtower, the KaDeWe luxury department store in Berlin and Vienna’s Lamarr development.

Revenue from any property sales would first need to be used to pay off the claims before any cash can be returned to Signa Prime and fund a restructuring. Administrators for Signa Prime have disputed claims related to the loans and the two sides are locked in negotiations over the matter, obscuring prospects for potential investors.

It represents “significant hurdles in obtaining new financial resources for the stabilization of the Signa Prime group,” administrators at the ABEL law firm said in an insolvency report dated last week and seen by Bloomberg News.

The impasse highlights how extracting value from Signa properties is highly challenging given the multiple layers of debt and side deals the firm entered into. The main units of Signa, which all filed for insolvency procedures in Austria at the end of the last year, have seen their liabilities balloon beyond what was initially reported.

Read more: Signa Founder Benko Files for Personal Insolvency in Austria

Given the breach of certain side deals, Schoeller’s claim has swollen to €900 million in total. Schoeller didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Administrators, who are preparing to present a restructuring plan to creditors on March 18, are also disputing a claim linked to a €150 million guaranteed loan from Liechtenstein-based foundations Ingbe Stiftung and Ameria Invest. A spokesperson for the administrators declined to comment.

In one sign of progress, Signa Prime is nearing a deal to sell a property in Munich to builder Alfons Doblinger, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. There should be more clarity on what’s contested in the next four weeks, said Florian Nowotny, a senior advisor at Alvarez & Marsal in Austria.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.