(Bloomberg) -- Some of Rene Benko’s choicest trophy assets are hitting the block as insolvency administrators race to pay off creditors of the once high-flying tycoon’s defunct real estate empire.

The sale of Signa Prime’s portfolio could also become a key test for the value of Austrian commercial real estate in a time of global upheaval. The lot includes the Park Hyatt and Goldenes Quartier, both nestled inside of Vienna’s protected historic center, as well as the Kaufhaus Tyrol in Innsbruck, Austria, which became Benko’s first signature projects when it opened in 2010.

“The sale is intended to raise part of the funds needed to fulfill the restructuring plan,” insolvency administrators wrote late Tuesday.

Signa Prime needs to raise cash to convince investors by March 18 that its restructuring efforts are credible. Under Austrian rules for self-administration, which Signa Prime filed for at the end of December, more than half of its creditors need to sign off on a plan that gives them a quota of at least 30% of their claims.

While the properties represent some of the crown jewels of Benko’s enviable portfolio, the sale will mark a test for a real estate market which has seen transactions almost grind to a halt in the wake of rising interest rates. Signa previously told investors the properties were worth €1.26 billion ($1.35 billion) as of end-2020, without adjusting for debt.

A transaction — priced in the vicinity of that valuation — would likely be among the top 10 European portfolio deals for commercial real estate since the beginning of 2023, according to data from MSCI and Savills.

Signa Prime had approximately €300 million to €500 million in short-term financing needs when it filed for self-administration, according to a creditor association. That amount would allow it to stabilize assets and avoid a descent into liquidation. Signa’s administrators have said that funding for the restructuring can be secured by orderly disposal of property.

The unit has already attempted to monetize some of its assets in the past, selling around 25% of its stake in Goldenes Quartier to the Signa shareholder RAG Foundation, according to company filings.

