(Bloomberg) -- The company behind Signa’s flagship high-rise development in Hamburg filed for insolvency, further challenging efforts to restructure René Benko’s property empire.

The company developing the 245 meter (800 feet) Elbtower notified the city of its request for creditor protection Friday, according to a statement from the municipality’s authority for urban development and housing.

It’s the latest in a series of filings that has left creditors and town halls across Germany and Austria assessing the fallout from the implosion of a real estate and property group that held property worth more than €23 billion at the end of 2022.

The insolvencies, some of them the consequence of agitation from creditors, show the faltering efforts by administrators and management at Signa’s two largest units in Austria to raise funds. An immediate liquidity injection would help avoid further insolvencies and disorderly sales, and ultimately help recoup more value for creditors.

The turmoil surrounding the Elbtower project, of which Commerzbank AG’s property unit bought a 25% stake in 2022, has become an emblem of the broader struggles of Benko’s real estate empire. Saddled with higher construction and financing costs, Signa paused work on the project last year.

Hamburg Senator Karen Pein said the insolvency allows the city to assert a right to take over the project. For now, it expects an insolvency administrator to find a private investor who can resume construction activities, she said in a statement.

Other projects that face insolvency proceedings include Munich’s Alte Akademie, Düsseldorf’s Carsh Haus and Hamburg’s Flüggerhöfe.

The two holding companies, Signa Prime and Signa Development, need creditors to sign off by March on a restructuring plan that pays out 30% of their claims within two years.

