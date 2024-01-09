(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof became the latest asset caught up in the bankruptcy spiral of Rene Benko’s Signa property and retail empire.

The department store chain filed for insolvency at the Essen district court on Tuesday — the third such proceedings in less than four years for the embattled retailer. Stefan Denkhaus was appointed as interim administrator.

When Galeria last filed for insolvency in February of 2023, parent Signa Holding pledged to provide €200 million ($219 million) in fresh capital to the struggling chain in exchange for debt write-downs that included €590 million of taxpayer money.

That arrangement had come under question due to Signa’s financial strains. The three pillar organizations in the conglomerate, Holding, Prime and Development have all filed for self-administered restructuring in Austria, a form of insolvency that leaves a large part of management rights with the company.

Signa took over as sole owner of Galeria in 2019 and merged with former competitor Karstadt in 2020, forming Europe’s second largest department store chain with more than 170 locations in Germany at its peak.

The footprint would be roughly halved as part of a restructuring program that was supposed to be completed at the beginning of this year.

Signa’s handling of the company has come under scrutiny for its use of state subsidies and for jacking up rents to boost property valuations.

