(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store chain is attracting interest from buyers looking to lap up assets hit by the insolvency of Rene Benko’s Signa empire.

“There are more than two interested parties,” insolvency administrator Stefan Denkhaus said in emailed comments to Bloomberg, declining to give further details. A creditor committee is discussing the sale process and will swiftly proceed with negotiations, he said.

A potential sale could offer another new start for the troubled store chain that spanned 170 locations at its peak, but has been hurt by changing retail habits and the pandemic.

It filed for its third insolvency in four years earlier this month, in conjunction with the financial meltdown at its owner. Signa created the company in 2018 with the combination of Germany’s two most department store networks.

Galeria’s Chief Executive Officer Olivier van den Bossche has welcomed the latest insolvency - and the prospect of a new owner - as a form of liberation.

One potential buyer may be Droege Group, a family office focused on private investments, the Manager Magazine in Germany reported Thursday without saying where it got the information.

“Droege Group is continuously monitoring the market, including current developments at Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof,” a spokeswoman said in emailed comments to Bloomberg. “There are no specific plans beyond that.”

