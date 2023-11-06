(Bloomberg) -- Signa Development Selection AG was cut two levels deeper into junk territory by Fitch Ratings as a key shareholder called for investors to rally behind the €23 billion ($25 billion) property empire.

Fitch lowered the credit score of Signa’s only publicly traded security to B- from B+ citing the company’s announcement on liquidity difficulties and plans to appoint advisers, it said in a statement Monday.

The €300 million bond due in 2026 has lost more than half of its value since financing shortages started to emerge last week in Rene Benko’s empire that spans luxury hotels to online sport stores and the Chrysler Building in New York.

Austrian construction magnate Hans Peter Haselsteiner has been asking fellow shareholders in Signa Holding to commit more funds for a turnaround. According to his plan, Benko would hand over control of the company to German restructuring expert Arndt Geiwitz, who will need about a month to assess the size of the funding gaps. Haselsteiner said last week that Benko will back the strategy under the condition shareholders provide more capital.

As of Monday, it wasn’t clear whether other investors — including transportation tycoon Klaus-Michael Kuehne, pet shop founder Torsten Toeller and the Peugeot and Rausing families — were willing to put more cash into an industry roiled by rising interest rates and plunging valuations.

“The company can be rescued. It’s not overly indebted, rather in a difficult liquidity situation,” Haselsteiner told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper on Saturday. Hopefully all shareholders will chip in, “otherwise it won’t work,” he was cited as saying.

The Signa Prime Selection AG unit co-owns the Selfridges department store in London and is looking to build the Elbtower, Germany’s tallest building outside Frankfurt. It booked a €750 million net loss in 2022 after recording a €1.17 billion write-down on property valuations.

Benko over the years has relied on external funding to grow Signa into one of Europe’s most prominent property owners. Shareholders may have an incentive tob pay up as equity investors tend to be at the back of the line for getting their money back in any insolvency.

Roland Berger, the German consultancy expert, has exercised a put option to sell back his 1.6% stake in Signa Prime, he told the Handelsblatt newspaper last month. Kuehne, who owns 10% of the company, has rejected calls to buy a direct stake in the suspended Elbtower project in his home town of Hamburg.

Signa Prime’s next maturities include a €200 million privately issued bond coming due at the end of November, and profit participation rights due at year-end, according to its annual report. Signa Development has a €250 million construction loan maturing next year, according to Fitch.

“Nobody knows how big the amount will be” for shareholders, Haselsteiner told the Tyrolean newspaper. The company won’t be broken up, “but it will surely need to be slimmed down,” he said.

