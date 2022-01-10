(Bloomberg) -- The longtime chief executive officer of the encrypted messaging app Signal announced that he is replacing himself.

Moxie Marlinspike, who started Signal in 2014, said he would transitioning out of the top job in the next month but would remain on the board. Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp who is also on Signal’s board, will serve as interim CEO.

Signal has long been popular with activists, investigative journalists, politicians and assorted law enforcement officials because of its emphasis on privacy and security. It has experienced rapid growth in the last year, in part because of a backlash against a new privacy policy at Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.