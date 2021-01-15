(Bloomberg) -- Signal experienced technical difficulties Friday as it attempted to keep up with demand that exceeded its “most optimistic projections.”

“Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience,” the company tweeted.

The surge comes amid confusion and user backlash over a new WhatsApp privacy policy, which had its introduction delayed Friday.

Read More: WhatsApp Rival Signal Reports Growing Pains as New Users Surge

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.