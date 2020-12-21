(Bloomberg) -- Signature Aviation Plc said it will accept a $4.3 billion buyout from Blackstone Group Inc. if the U.S. private-equity firm makes a solid offer.

The U.K. company, whose No.1 shareholder is Bill Gates, would accept the $5.17-a-share price made in approach by Blackstone, according to a statement Monday. The offer represents the U.S. firm’s sixth proposal to buy Signature Aviation, the world’s leading operator of private jet bases.

A lower bid from Global Infrastructure Partners was already rejected and both suitors were given 28 days to issue formal proposals or withdraw. The Blackstone offer represents a premium of 44% compared with the closing price on Dec. 16, before the Blackstone approach was announced.

Signature Aviation shares advanced 0.8% to 372 pence as of 8:48 a.m. in London. It gives the company a market value of about 3.1 billion pounds, or $4.1 billion.

The potential buyout comes as private flying has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, with such jets offering the opportunity to continue travelling while minimizing potentially risky contact with other passengers.

Signature said discussions between the parties are ongoing and there is no certainty an offer will be made or on what terms.

