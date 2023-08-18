Signs Of A Possible Thaw Between The US And Iran: Big Take Podcast

The US and Iran recently announced a surprise agreement: Both nations will release prisoners, and the US will unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenue. Bloomberg’s Courtney McBride joins this episode to discuss what we know about the terms of the deal, and what it suggests about the possibility of renewed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Plus, Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on what’s ahead for the Iran-US relationship.

Read more: Iran Transfers US Citizens From Prison in Step Toward Deal

