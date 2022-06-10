Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- The UK officially withdrew from the European Union in January 2020 — but the fallout from Brexit, as we all came to know it, is still being measured across all industries. Brexit even affected the crypto market, especially as far as regulations are concerned. In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Emily Nicolle sees cautious optimism among investors about the UK’s approach to digital-asset regulation, and Blair Halliday, the UK head of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, agrees.

