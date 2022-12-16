(Bloomberg) -- Indications that the recession likely already underway in Europe will be softer than initially feared are feeding calls to forge ahead with interest-rate hikes targeting double-digit inflation.

Surveys of December business activity in the 19-nation euro zone and Germany — the currency bloc’s No. 1 economy — painted a more optimistic picture than analysts had anticipated on Friday.

While pointing to another contraction in business activity, the numbers hint “that any downturn will be milder than thought likely a few months ago,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiled the data.

The rosier outlook strengthens the arguments of the hawks currently driving monetary policy at the European Central Bank. Despite the pace of rate increases slowing this week, President Christine Lagarde stressed that there’s still some way to go before they’re finished, describing any downturn in the euro area as “short-lived and shallow.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine retains the ability to worsen conditions, particularly around energy supplies, and the ECB could yet push too far. The Bundesbank on Friday said the German economy will shrink through mid-2023.

But the inflation scourge is far from overcome. A second reading of last month’s figure released Friday was higher than first reported, at 10.1%.

“Policy rates will have to rise substantially at a steady pace to ensure a timely return to the 2% target in the medium term,” Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn told reporters Friday.

That probably means half-point hikes at each of the next two meetings in February and March, he said. “We will do whatever it takes for inflation to stabilize” at the target.

There was more tough talk from Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, who said “we mustn’t let up in our monetary-policy efforts.” Austria’s Robert Holzmann was similarly fierce.

“There’s a firm intent to go far into restrictive territory if needed,” he said. “Everyone on the Governing Council agreed that further energetic steps are needed and that these steps need some time or some steps to be executed.”

Even Portugal’s more dovish Mario Centeno said “there can’t be any hesitation in the fight against inflation.”

Markets reacted quickly to Lagarde’s aggressive tone on Thursday by betting on a higher peak for borrowing costs. Wagers currently see the ECB’s deposit rate reaching 3.35% by September — up from 2% now. In the wake of Lagarde’s remarks, analysts, too, rushed to upgrade their predictions for the rate path and its end point. One sees it finishing as high as 4%.

The less gloomy economic backdrop will only embolden such projections, with Germany, particularly, seeing a spate of better reports of late.

The investor outlook for its economy improved this month to its highest level since Russia’s invasion after a warm autumn and with natural-gas storage facilities full. One leading institute has scrubbed its call for output to shrink next year.

Estonia’s Madis Muller highlighted how such developments steer monetary policy.

“We can’t rely on the fact that the expected slowdown in economic growth alone will sufficiently slow down the price increase,” he said Friday in Tallinn. “We will have to raise interest rates further in the future and probably higher than financial markets have expected so far.”

