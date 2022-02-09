(Bloomberg) -- The stock intervention by China’s state-backed funds seems to have added a dose of optimism for market watchers waiting on the battered market to hit a bottom.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index closed 0.9% higher on Wednesday, after the so-called national team’s buying helped shares stage a V-shaped rebound in the previous session. The equity gauge had plunged into a bear market just before the Lunar New Year holidays, confounding a growing number of China bulls.

The state buying came as Beijing’s other efforts ranging from monetary easing to talking up stocks by state-run media failed to calm markets. Past episodes show such interventions typically succeed in slowing the pace of stock losses, but takes longer to bring meaningful gains.

Chinese stocks are attractive given Beijing is committed to monetary policy easing even as the rest of the world tightens, market watchers say. Upcoming earnings by Chinese firms are also likely to be supportive.

Here is what analysts and fund managers say about the outlook of the market:

GAM Investment Management

National team’s “buying shows that stock prices are already at attractive levels, but the market may need some time to bottom out as investor sentiment recovers slowly,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager in Zurich

The government also “tends to put out supportive policies” alongside such moves, which can boost sentiment

Still, past episodes of buying by state-related funds in 2015 and 2018 suggest the market is still a few months away from forming a bottom

Nordea Investment

Unreasonable fear is detrimental to an economy, so “state-backed intervention to buy stocks makes sense, it is a well-targeted form of easing,” said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist in Luxembourg

China tech has reached “interesting valuations” and the intervention will likely help the market form a temporary bottom

“The next phase is to convince households and the market that the economy will rebound and China’s record is pretty solid”

Bocom International Holdings

“If it’s true, national team buying is a sign of weakness, not strength,” said Hao Hong, chief strategist in Hong Kong. The year “2015 is littered with such examples.”

Mainland equities “have clearly peaked” and volatility will continue

Bernstein

China looks “particularly attractive” due to accommodative policy, relative valuation advantage, expected improvement in credit impulse and renewed earnings support, wrote strategists including Sarah McCarthy

China is the only place in Asia left to “meaningfully play the value trade”

Remains overweight EM Asia with a selective preference for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

HSBC Qianhai

Chinese value stocks are likely to outperform in early 2022 while growth stocks will make a comeback in 2Q, strategist Steven Sun wrote

Investors should become more exposed to value stocks to “position for a likely acceleration in infrastructure investment, much lower valuations, and lower sensitivity to rising U.S. treasury yields”

