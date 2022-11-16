(Bloomberg) -- Sika AG has whittled down the bidders for a package of admixture assets to private equity firms, after antitrust regulators frowned upon strategic suitors including Holcim Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

Cinven, CVC Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are among those still in the running for a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The likes of Switzerland’s Holcim and Heidelberg Materials of Germany were also interested in buying the assets, but competition authorities signaled they would block any building materials company on concerns they’d control too much of the value chain, the people said.

A spokesman for Sika said “there is no limitation to PE buyers only,” declining to comment on who else may be interested in the assets. Representatives for CD&R, Cinven, CVC, Holcim and Heidelberg declined to comment.

Sika is selling the assets as it seeks to gain regulatory approval for its largest-ever transaction, the 5.5 billion Swiss-franc ($5.8 billion) takeover of German rival MBCC Group. Admixtures are substances that can be added to concrete to modify its properties.

Sika in September relaunched the sale of the admixtures business in North America, Europe and Australia after an attempt to sell it piecemeal received antitrust pushback. The UK’s merger watchdog has launched in-depth investigation into the MBCC deal over concerns it may weaken national competition in the supply of chemical admixtures.

Sika, which makes sealants, mortars and other building adhesives, has been stepping up its pace of dealmaking. Its chief executive officer, Thomas Hasler, is seeking to tap demand for new materials that support sustainability and the shift to electric vehicles.

(Updates with Sika comment in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.