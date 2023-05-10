May 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Leads Financing for Pivot’s Solar Project
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects.
This transaction is the first syndicated-loan closing that SVB has led since its recent acquisition by First Citizens BancShares Inc., according to a statement Tuesday. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in solar financing before its collapse in March.
