(Bloomberg) -- Powerful figures are gathering 2,500 miles from Wall Street to redesign one of its oldest and most lucrative businesses -- and investment bankers aren’t invited.

Venture capitalists and executives from hundreds of private companies will meet in Silicon Valley on Tuesday to discuss whether the financial industry’s system for initial public offerings is still working after a year in which many of the biggest deals flopped. Attendees plan to discuss alternative strategies including direct listings, which replace financial underwriters with cutting-edge computer code.

“I’m not anti-banker, I’m pro-algorithm,” Bill Gurley, a general partner at venture capital titan Benchmark who is one of the meeting’s organizers, said in a phone interview.

For months, he and others including Sequoia Capital’s Mike Moritz have been pitching the benefits of direct listings, in which computers shift privately held shares to public markets without banks buying giant blocks of stock and parceling them out to clients at a single price the night beforehand. Humans, Gurley said, have been systematically “mispricing” IPOs for decades. Fewer banks are typically involved in a direct listing, advising startups and helping to drum up investor interest.

Gurley points to research by Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida who studies how stocks perform after market debuts to judge whether top banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are optimally pricing shares on behalf of budding ventures. His calculations show startups are often significantly underpriced.

To be sure, investors expect IPOs to feature first-day “pops” in price that reward the risk they take supporting a market debut. Yet while companies going public sometimes appreciate the positive press and the demand that such rallies create for future offerings, some entrepreneurs have lamented the money left on the table that could’ve gone into operations instead of speculators’ pockets.

The Silicon Valley summit doesn’t exclude all members of the financial community.

Citadel Securities executive Joe Mecane -- whose firm has been the designated market maker on the direct listings of Slack Technologies Inc. and Spotify Technology SA -- and New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham were invited to speak, according to an invitation shared with Bloomberg News.

--With assistance from Olivia Carville and Lananh Nguyen.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sonali Basak in New York at sbasak7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl, David Scheer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.