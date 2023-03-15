(Bloomberg) -- Large swaths of California’s tech hub Silicon Valley remained without electricity after the latest atmospheric river brought heavy rain and high winds that toppled power lines.

Almost one-third of the homes and businesses in Santa Clara County — home to tech giants including Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google — were without power as of Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 180,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area were blacked out as of 10 a.m. local time.

PG&E Corp., the utility that serves most customers in the region, said the storm was stronger than forecast and resulted in hundreds of trees or limbs striking power equipment and disrupting electricity service. The utility has sent additional crews into the hardest-hit areas.

California is still in an active storm period and rain could return as soon as early next week when another atmospheric river is forecast to strike, according to Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

