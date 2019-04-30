Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Decrypted on Pocket Casts

(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of experts believe that a promising technology, known as carbon capture, will be an essential part of any plan to confront climate change. But until now the science of removing carbon from the air has only ever been demonstrated at a small scale—and the process of turning that carbon into useful products, such as fuel, has cost too much to make a real difference. This week on Decrypted, meet two startups that think they may have a solution.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

To contact the authors of this story: Joshua Brustein in New York at jbrustein@bloomberg.netPia Gadkari in New York at pgadkari@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anne VanderMey at avandermey@bloomberg.net, Lindsey Kratochwill

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.