(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top privacy watchdog and one of Big Tech’s biggest foes in Europe is stepping down.

Helen Dixon, Ireland’s data protection commissioner said in a LinkedIn post that her last day in the office will be Feb. 19, after nearly a decade in the role.

“I look back with great satisfaction at what the Data Protection Commission has achieved over the last 9 and a half years,” she said.

The EU’s GDPR, which took effect in 2018, gave regulators real power to protect privacy for the first time, allowing them to levy penalties of as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue for infractions.

The GDPR transformed Dixon’s watchdog overnight into the leading EU supervisor for global tech companies with an EU base in Ireland, a list which includes Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

Dixon has had to ward off criticism that her office is too slow or too lax. But earlier this year, Dixon levied the biggest GDPR fine yet, when she slapped Meta with a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) bill and gave the firm a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.