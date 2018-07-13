Silk Road Administrator Extradited From Ireland on U.S. Charges

(Bloomberg) -- A man charged with helping maintain the shuttered Silk Road website, where people used bitcoin to buy drugs and hacking tools, was extradited from Ireland to the U.S.

Gary Davis, known online as "Libertas," was arrested in January 2014. He faces charges that carry a sentence of as much as life in prison.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Paul Cox

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.