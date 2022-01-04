(Bloomberg) -- David Bateman, one of the founders of Utah tech startup Entrata Inc., resigned from the board after sending an antisemitic email that company officials condemned as highly offensive.

“The opinions expressed by Dave were his alone, and do not reflect the views or values of Entrata,” the company’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Edmunds said in a statement on Twitter.

According to a local news report, Bateman’s email claimed that the Covid-19 vaccines represented a plot to “euthanize the American people” and that “the Jews are behind this.” The email was sent to several prominent figures in Utah’s political and tech scene.

According to PitchBook data, Entrata, a property management software company, has raised more than $500 million from investors including high-profile firms Dragoneer Investment Group and Silver Lake.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Silver Lake said Bateman’s e-mail “does not reflect our views in any way and we resoundingly condemn antisemitism and hate in all its forms.” Bateman did not respond to requests for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.