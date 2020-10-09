(Bloomberg) -- David Roux, a co-founder of investment firm Silver Lake, is teaming up with former Blackstone Group Inc. executive Anjan Mukherjee to raise a private equity fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The two co-managing partners have begun talks with prospective investors, including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Their new firm, known as BayPine, is raising the fund. It will focus on the digital transformation of sectors including health care, industrials, business services and consumer, one of the people said.

The fund will target companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $50 million to $300 million.

A BayPine spokesman declined to comment.

Roux, 63, is a former chairman and co-chief executive officer of Silver Lake, which he co-founded in 1999 with Glenn Hutchins, Roger McNamee and Jim Davidson. In January, Roux announced the launch of the Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Portland, Maine.

Transition Team

Mukherjee, 46, was a senior managing director at Blackstone in 2015, when he left to join the U.S. Treasury Department. He had previously served on President Barack Obama’s transition team in 2008.

The dealmaker was “a core member of the private equity team” and involved in some of Blackstone’s key transactions, CEO Stephen Schwarzman said in a memo announcing Mukherjee’s departure, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

BayPine also hired two other partners, former Nestle SA Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello and Marius Haas, an ex-president of Dell Technologies, according to one of the people.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.