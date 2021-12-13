(Bloomberg) -- Silver Lake has agreed to invest 344 million euros ($388 million) in Germany’s Software AG, in what the company says is the first private investment in public equity by a U.S. technology investor in a German company.

The investment will help Software AG accelerate growth, strengthen its position in North America and pursue acquisitions, the company said in a statement Monday.

Supervisory Board Chairman Karl-Heinz Streibich and fellow director Ralf Dieter have decided to step down as of Jan. 31, according to the statement. Silver Lake Managing Director Christian Lucas and Jim Whitehurst, the former chief executive officer of Red Hat Inc., will join the board, with Lucas expected to be elected chairman.

“I am excited to see the company’s continued progress with Silver Lake as a great new partner,” Streibich said in the statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Lake is purchasing 2% convertible subordinated unsecured notes due in early 2027 with an initial conversion price of 46.54 euros a share, according to the statement. The conversion price represents a premium of 20% over the price of the company’s common shares as of Dec. 10.

Software AG, based in Darmstadt, Germany, had also attracted interest from private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Thoma Bravo, Bloomberg News reported this month.

Founded in 1969, Software AG is an enterprise software developer that helps companies manage processes and data. It serves more than 10,000 businesses, and its customers include 50% of Fortune 500 companies, according to its website.

Software AG’s sales have been under pressure for almost a decade because of secular headwinds hampering its legacy database-management product, Adabas & Natural, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tamlin Bason.

