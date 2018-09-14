(Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co. is retreating from its bet on U.S. theaters, as the firm controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin scales back its investments to raise cash.

Private equity firm Silver Lake is investing $600 million into convertible notes of the theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the company said Friday in a statement. AMC is using about $421 million of the funds to repurchase about 32 percent of Wanda’s Class B shares.

Wanda struck a $2.6 billion deal for AMC in 2012, part of an expansion into entertainment assets. The conglomerate has been forced to scale back its ambitions since Chinese authorities began scrutinizing capital outflows and debt mounted. It also sold off theme parks and hotel assets last year.

Menlo Park, California-based Silver Lake has $42.5 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm closed its fifth buyout fund of $15 billion last year, the largest technology-focused pool managed by a private equity firm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Silver Lake owns stakes in companies including Dell Inc., Tesla Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Fournier.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zachary Tracer in New York at ztracer1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Matthew Monks

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.