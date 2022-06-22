(Bloomberg) -- Silver Lake, the technology-focused private equity firm, is nearing a deal to acquire Italian price-comparison website Facile.it, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Silver Lake is in advanced negotiations on terms of a deal with Facile.it’s owner, EQT AB, after beating out rival buyout firms, the people said. The transaction could value Facile.it at around 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion), according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Discussions are ongoing, and they could still fall apart, the people said. Representatives for Silver Lake and EQT declined to comment.

