Silver Lake Plans to Sell Off Parts of Endeavor After Takeover

(Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. rose in New York after Bloomberg News reported controlling shareholder Silver Lake Management is pushing ahead with plans to buy out minority investors and will sell some assets of the entertainment company.

Shares of Endeavor gained as much as 5.4%. They were up 4.3% to $24.03 at 10:47 a.m. in New York.

The group’s bid will be delivered in coming weeks to Endeavor’s independent directors, who will hire advisers to evaluate the terms and make a recommendation, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Silver Lake, which holds a 71% voting stake in Endeavor, is following through on plans announced in October. Endeavor said at the time it was evaluating strategic options out of frustration with the company’s languishing stock, which has been trading below its initial offering price of $24 a share almost three years ago.

Led by Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel, the company acquired dozens of businesses but struggled to convince investors they fit together. Its operations include the William Morris Endeavor talent agency, a sports-betting platform and companies that manage events, such as the Professional Bull Riders league and New York Fashion Week.

Endeavor won’t part with its original business, the talent agency that represents stars including Dwayne Johnson and Millie Bobby Brown.

The company also owns a 51% stake in TKO Group Holdings Inc., the parent of Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment. TKO is expected to remain publicly traded, according to the people.

Shares of TKO were up as much as 3% to $78.08.

Silver Lake is expected to bring in partners to help finance the deal, including new and existing ones. The firm has been talking to Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. about an investment, Bloomberg News reported.

--With assistance from Crystal Tse.

(Updates with trading of Endeavor, TKO Group in second, eighth paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.