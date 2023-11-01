(Bloomberg) -- Silver Lake Management Managing Partner Egon Durban is turning to his closest partner in the Middle East to back one of the firm’s largest-ever buyout deals.

The private equity firm is in talks to team up with Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. on its potential takeover bid for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the talent agency and entertainment company behind Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mubadala — an existing investor in Endeavor — is in the early stages of deciding how much capital it would invest in the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Endeavor shares jumped as much as 4.9% on Wednesday. They were up 2.3% at 12:39 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $11.1 billion.

Representatives for Silver Lake, Mubadala and Endeavor declined to comment.

Silver Lake said last week that it was considering a bid for the company after Endeavor announced it’s weighing strategic alternatives. Endeavor’s businesses include its original talent-management operations, as well as combat sports like World Wrestling Entertainment and a variety of other assets. Durban is chairman of Endeavor, which is led by Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel.

The potential Mubadala tie-up is the latest sign of Durban’s deepening relationship with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who oversees the $276 billion wealth fund. Mubadala bought a 5% stake in the private equity firm in 2020 and said at the time it was investing $2 billion in a technology fund run by the firm as part of its drive to diversify away from oil and gas.

The two groups have also invested together in companies such as driverless-car venture Waymo and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital services business Jio Platforms. The buyout firm also increased its stake last year in the parent company of Manchester City FC, which is controlled by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Buyout firms are increasingly relying on the backing of large sovereign wealth funds and pension groups as they seek to do larger deals amid a tough financing environment. EQT AB roped in the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for its £4.46 billion ($5.4 billion) takeover of UK veterinary drugmaker Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc earlier this year. ADIA is also part of the investor group led by Permira and Blackstone Inc. seeking a buyout of European online classifieds company Adevinta ASA, Bloomberg News has reported.

Emanuel built his talent agency into a multimedia giant over the last decade, spending billions of dollars on dozens of acquisitions, many of them backed by Silver Lake. He acquired sports agency IMG, Professional Bull Riders and live events such as the Frieze Art Fair and the Miami Open tennis tournament.

