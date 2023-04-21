(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Silver Lake Management has agreed to acquire Germany’s Software AG for €30 a share in cash, valuing the company at about €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion).

Software AG’s supervisory and management boards are supportive of the offer, the company said in a statement. It represents a 50% premium to Friday’s closing share price.

Silver Lake, which specializes in technology investments, provided €344 million to the company in February 2022 via convertible bonds, which upon conversion would represent approximately 9% of Software AG’s shares. At the time, the software company said it had opted to remain public after exploring options including a sale. Software AG’s sales have been under pressure for almost a decade because of dwindling demand for its legacy database-management products.

“Silver Lake has given assurance that it aims to strengthen the company’s business and growth and will support the company’s strategy and customers,” Software AG, based in Darmstadt, Germany, said in a statement. “It does not intend to effect changes to the current headquarters and locations of the company and intends to continue and strengthen the dialogue with all workforce constituencies.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.