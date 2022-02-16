(Bloomberg) -- Silver Lake agreed to buy a stake in the commercial operations of New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team, after gaining approval from the sport’s initially skeptical players.

The private equity firm will pay NZ$200 million ($133 million) for a 5.7% stake in convertible preference shares as part of the deal, according to a statement Wednesday. That will value a holding company for All Blacks revenue, and that of other New Zealand rugby bodies, at NZ$3.5 billion.

Bloomberg reported in June that Silver Lake had agreed to buy a 12.5% stake for NZ$387.5 million, valuing the business at NZ$3.1 billion. The new, higher valuation in part reflects a healthier outlook for sponsorship deals. New Zealand is hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup this year, and women’s professional rugby is part of the deal.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with a lot of different parties in the last 12 to 14 months and now have the confidence to move forward,” New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson said in an interview.

He said the 26 provincial unions still had to approve the deal, which could take weeks, and added that the future of the women’s game is crucial to New Zealand Rugby.

“There is a lot of work still to be done,” Robinson said. “This is not finalized yet.”

Players’ Representative

The new agreement will also see a representative of the players’ association taking a seat on the newly created board, and the creation of a joint venture investment vehicle between Silver Lake and New Zealand Rugby named Global Rugby Opportunities.

Later in the year, New Zealand Rugby plans to offer equity worth as much as NZ$100m to domestic institutional investors. Silver Lake will underwrite this offering and could end up holding as much as 8.6% of the company’s equity, compared with the up to 15% it could have owned under the previous deal.

Silver Lake has a track record of investing in sports properties, including owning stakes in City Football Group, the owner of the English Premier League football champions, and the Australian Professional Leagues, Fanatics and Madison Square Garden Group.

Talent Pipeline

“New Zealand rugby has a lot of opportunity to grow by engaging its large global fan base,” Silver Lake Managing Director Simon Patterson said. “Over time, we believe they can increase revenue, and then reinvest that in the game especially at the grassroots level, to increase participation and the pipeline of talent.”

Silver Lake’s burgeoning sports investment portfolio makes it a significant rival to CVC Capital Partners, which has a stake in the Spanish football league La Liga as well as the English Premiership rugby and the Six Nations.

David Kirk, chairman of the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association, who had opposed the earlier agreement, said this was “a pivotal moment for rugby and New Zealand.”

