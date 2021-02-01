(Bloomberg) -- Silver futures opened lower following a rally to an eight-year high inspired by an army of retail investors after the CME Group announced that it was raising margins for Comex contracts.

Most-active prices declined as much as 1.8% in early Asian trading on Tuesday. Margins will rise to $16,500 per contract from $14,000, effective Feb. 2, the exchange said in a statement, describing its decision as based on “the normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage.”

Most-active prices traded 1.7% lower at $28.925 an ounce at 7:03 a.m. in Singapore. On Monday, they surged as much as 13% to the highest since 2013.

