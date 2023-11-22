(Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp., the lender that was first to shut down amid the US regional-bank turmoil earlier this year, said it has fully repaid all remaining deposit liabilities as part of a plan to wind down operations.

Other than small amounts totaling less than $10,000, every depositor has been fully repaid without risk to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s Deposit Insurance Fund, Silvergate said in a statement Wednesday. While the La Jolla, California-based bank said it has positive cash and equivalent balances after repaying deposits, it also has potential liabilities resulting from litigation, regulatory matters and investigations.

Silvergate was the first US regional bank to collapse this year, done in by its exposure to the crypto industry’s meltdown. The FDIC tried to step in, discussing with management ways to avoid a shutdown, but the bank couldn’t recover amid scrutiny from regulators and a criminal investigation by the Justice Department’s fraud unit into dealings with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research. No wrongdoing by the bank was asserted, but in March, Silvergate announced plans to voluntarily wind down and liquidate.

The failures of fellow regional lenders Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank quickly followed amid a surge in customer withdrawals.

