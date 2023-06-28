(Bloomberg) -- Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is set to return to competition in August for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, will make her return to the sport at the US Classic, which will take place in Chicago. She will be joined by Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the all-around final in Tokyo and fellow teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

Biles, 26, made headlines after pulling out of the team competition and other individual events to prioritize her mental health at the Tokyo Olympics. She took home a silver medal in the team final there as well as a bronze medal on the balance beam, tying the record for most Olympic medals by an American female gymnast.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.