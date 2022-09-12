(Bloomberg) -- The UK should streamline its regulatory regime to attract more startups and foreign issuers to London’s beleaguered initial public offering market, according to broker Numis Corp.

The UK market watchdog is looking to scrap London’s two-tier market system in favor of a simplified single listing regime. This could pave the way for tech companies with unequal voting rights to be included in FTSE Russell indexes, which currently only accept stocks trading on the premium segment of the stock exchange.

“Encouraging homegrown startups to flourish and eventually choose London over other public markets for a listing requires a simpler and more flexible regulatory regime,” James Taylor, Numis’s investment banking head, said in an interview. Simpler rules would also attract international issuers, he said.

Streamlining the listing categories is part of a wider push to bolster the City’s standing as a global financial center post-Brexit, including easing the rules around blank-check offerings.

The reforms have yet to pay off and many promising British startups are bypassing London to list in other markets, mainly the US. IPO proceeds in the UK only tally $1.6 billion in 2022, its worst showing since 2009 and trailing other European venues like Milan and Zurich, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

While IPOs globally have stalled in the face of economic challenges from sky-high inflation to the war in Ukraine, London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit. High-profile tech listings in 2021 like Deliveroo Plc and Wise Plc turned into embarrassing flops, adding to the pain.

Still, some green shoots are starting to come through. Two investment trusts kicked off London IPOs Monday morning, braving a test of investor appetite.

“Despite this year’s quieter IPO markets, London still retains its status as the deepest capital pool in Europe,” Taylor said. “Change is needed, however, to maintain this status in the face of increasing competition from other global exchanges.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.