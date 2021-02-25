(Bloomberg) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. suffered its worst stock rout since last April after giving a bleak outlook for its sports networks, a business it acquired for $9.6 billion less than two years ago.

The company’s forecast for the networks was “really pretty abysmal,” with the midpoint representing at least a 30% drop from this past year, said Geetha Ranganathan, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The sports-network business is suffering from cord cutting, “and that’s not going to stop any time soon,” she said. Sinclair also lost some distributors, including Dish Network Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube TV and Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu.

“There’s just this big cloud hanging over the sports networks,” she said.

The shares fell as much as 16% to $29.36 on Thursday, erasing their gain for the year. Sinclair had been up almost 10% in 2021 through Wednesday’s close.

