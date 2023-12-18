(Bloomberg) -- Sinclair Inc. rose as much as 7.6% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest in the broadcaster’s bankrupt Diamond Sports Group.

Amazon is looking to acquire multiyear streaming rights to the MLB, NBA and NHL teams that are carried on cable channels operated by Diamond Sports, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Diamond, which is in active talks with Amazon, would continue to operate those channels, the newspaper reported. Some creditors of the broadcaster support proceeding with the talks.

Amazon declined to comment. Sinclair didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shares of Sinclair, a TV station owner based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, traded as high as $14 in New York. The company owns, operates or provides services to 185 TV stations in 86 markets.

