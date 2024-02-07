(Bloomberg Markets) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group looked as if it were getting a great deal. In 2019 the TV conglomerate bought 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. for $9.6 billion. The package had been valued at almost double that amount the year before, but an ­ acceleration in cord cutting, combined with Disney’s rush to sell so it could complete its purchase of 21st Century Fox, pulled down the valuation.

Bidders as diverse as Apollo Global Management and Major League Baseball came forward with offers, hoping to get the rights to broadcast games from teams such as the New York Yankees and the Detroit Pistons. But no one was quite as bullish as Sinclair: It outbid MLB, which made the second-highest offer, by almost $1 billion. Sinclair had raised $8 billion of debt and put about $1.5 billion of its own money in the deal.

The company was betting big on the prospect of local sports broadcasting. It expected that ownership of the cable rights would eventually allow it to build a larger sports conglomerate, including a digital streaming service that would offer fans a “new paradigm” for watching games. Sinclair spun the sports networks into a new subsidiary called Diamond Sports Group, which operates under the name Bally Sports.

But Sinclair was arguably losing before it even got started. The company failed to see that cord cutting, a trend that had been expanding well before 2019, was only increasing because of the rise of streaming platforms. The number of cable-TV subscribers in the US has fallen by an average of 5.8% annually since 2019, and total subscriptions are down by about 40 million since a peak in 2010. And Sinclair’s plan to obtain so-called direct-to-consumer rights—the key to developing a streaming service—from all the sports franchises in its purview failed when it came to winning over baseball teams.

A quick succession of events took an ax to the newly formed Diamond’s revenue, the majority of which came from distribution agreements from cable and satellite-TV companies. One of these distribution partners, Dish Network Corp., dropped all of Diamond’s sports networks a month before Sinclair’s purchase over a dispute regarding pricing for the channels. Then the onset of the pandemic in 2020 halted live sports games, and Diamond’s distribution deals with Hulu LLC and YouTube TV evaporated. Cord cutting accelerated as the pandemic wore on, further eroding Diamond’s profits. Sinclair wrote down the value of its regional sports networks by $4.23 billion at the end of 2020, an admission that it had grossly overpaid for the networks. A representative from Sinclair declined to comment for this story.

Despite the unraveling, Diamond Chief Executive Officer David Preschlack considers the rights to live cable sports games a rare and precious asset. “We still have courage in our conviction that the live rights we have are very, very valuable to fans,” Preschlack says. “There’s value in aggregation, and there’s a lot of value to be created in the future.”

Following the purchase from Disney, Sinclair’s executive chairman, David Smith, and its CEO, Chris Ripley, tried to negotiate deals that would support the development of the streaming service Diamond intended to create. Integral to that new platform was a “gamification of the viewing experience,” which Sinclair expected to develop further with gambling company Bally’s Corp., according to statements Ripley made to investors in early 2021.

But Sinclair couldn’t sell gambling services or get a streaming platform off the ground without obtaining new rights from sports teams and their respective leagues. The rights Sinclair needed to make its vision a reality included the direct-to-consumer rights, which would allow the company to stream games online, and gambling rights, which would let viewers place bets in the middle of a game.

Obtaining streaming rights should have been a simple transaction, but securing them from MLB teams became a major challenge for Sinclair. In a meeting in late 2021, Smith met with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and requested additional baseball rights.

After Manfred emphatically rejected his request, Smith threatened to reduce the amount of money Sinclair paid baseball teams under their existing rights contracts. He also said he’d eventually put Diamond in bankruptcy if the teams didn’t accept the lower payment, which could cause some teams to lose airtime and revenue, according to court testimony by Manfred. In a deposition, Smith later disputed Manfred’s account of the meeting. MLB declined to comment for this story.

Despite MLB’s refusal to hand over the digital streaming rights, Diamond was still determined to create an online sports platform to increase its revenue, and the company turned to existing creditors to raise about $600 million to build it. Meanwhile, Diamond’s ­financial situation was worsening throughout 2022. Distribution partners were paying it less to air the games as cable subscriber counts dropped. But Diamond still faced massive fixed expenses, with about $140 million in interest payments due to its creditors that February and almost $2 billion in rights fees due to its teams.

In March 2023, with a mounting pile of debt and no sustainable revenue stream to pay it back, Diamond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as a separate company from Sinclair. “It’s been a three-plus-year spiral,” says Lee Berke, a media consultant and CEO of LHB Sports, Entertainment & Media Inc. “Strategic mistakes were made, but viewer behavior changed as well.”

Before entering Chapter 11, the company had worked out an agreement with a group of creditors, led by Fidelity Investments, to swap their debt holdings for equity. The creditors hoped the swap would repair Diamond’s balance sheet and make it more attractive to potential buyers. But the arrangement eventually fell through because, in addition to disagreements with sports leagues, a group of more senior creditors led by Pacific Investment Management Co. wouldn’t get on board, as they refused to accept potential losses.

“The value of the rights are still tremendously valuable. ­Sinclair was unable to make the changes in time to fully unlock their values,” Berke says. “You add on a crushing amount of debt on top of it, it reduces your margin of error.”

Other efforts to rescue Diamond from bankruptcy also failed. MLB made an offer to purchase Diamond, but the company refused, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about a private matter. Sinclair also made an offer to regain control of Diamond, which had gained independence from its parent through governance changes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amid the chaos, Diamond itself turned on its parent company in July, suing Sinclair and accusing it of taking at least $1.5 billion in cash out of Diamond through inappropriate management fees and other transfers. In court papers, Sinclair denied any wrongdoing, calling the transfers and fees it collected “ordinary business transactions.”

Within months of the initial bankruptcy filing, the value of Diamond had been whittled away to the point that the group of creditors who were first in line to be repaid were at risk of losing money.

But in the midst of Diamond completing a wind-down, a rescue plan came together. In January the company reached a restructuring deal with most of its debt holders involving an investment from Amazon.com Inc. that made Prime Video its primary streaming platform. Key creditors including PGIM Inc. and hedge fund Hein Park Capital Management agreed to swap their holdings for stock in Diamond and put in new money, betting that Diamond will be more successful in partnership with Amazon and trying to recoup losses. The Amazon deal isn’t final and still requires court approval. According to company statements, Diamond reached a tentative settlement with Sinclair, which agreed to pay Diamond $495 million following the initial lawsuit, much of which is slated to be used to repay creditors. Representatives from Pimco, Amazon, PGIM and Hein Park declined to comment, and Fidelity didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Amazon will only be able to stream games for which Diamond has direct-to-consumer rights, which don’t include all the sports teams for which it can broadcast games for a TV audience. Even so, Amazon, which has been investing heavily in sports content, will use the investment to experiment with streaming of local sports at scale, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about a private matter.

For fans who in the best of times navigate a tangled web of video and TV services to watch their teams play live, Diamond’s ongoing bankruptcy adds yet another layer of complexity. It’s still unclear whether fans who watch their local teams on TV could ax their cable package in favor of Amazon’s streaming product.

Bailey Freeman, who runs the YouTube channel Foolish ­Baseball—which has 318,000 subscribers—says the cost of his subscriptions to cable and live streaming services to watch the 2023 baseball season added up to more than $800. Those costs included a cable package with DirecTV to get his local Bally Sports regional network to watch Atlanta Braves games, plus streaming subscriptions with Apple TV+, MLB.TV and Peacock.

Although older fans largely watch baseball through cable-TV subscriptions and are focused on one local team, younger audiences are interested in multiple leagues and teams. This difference also poses a dilemma for sports leagues, including MLB. “MLB has to figure out how to distribute content to both of those groups,” Freeman says. “That’s their difficult ­balancing act.” —With Jonathan Randles

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.