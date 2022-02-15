(Bloomberg) -- Diamond Sports Group LLC, the heavily indebted network owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., is seeking to swap some of its distressed bonds and loosen covenants so it can take out new loans and launch a streaming app.

The company said in a statement Tuesday it’s looking to exchange more than $3 billion of 5.375% senior secured notes due 2026 for new secured second-lien notes with the same coupon and maturity. It’s also asking holders to waive certain debt protections so it can add new debt, including a $635 million first-lien loan, and take on a second-priority term loan and revolving credit line in exchange for existing debt.

Diamond disclosed the plan last month as part of its effort to ease its debt load and build out a new sports streaming app. The launch of the service could help break a slump in viewership as the traditional TV audience erodes, and generate earnings to help manage the massive debts that stem from Diamond’s 2019 sale to Sinclair. Some of its bonds have lost half their value amid doubts about Diamond’s financial health.

Diamond needs holders of two-thirds of the secured debt’s principal to agree to the exchange and loosen the covenants. The debt swap is contingent on the company receiving the new first-lien loan, and getting consent from existing loan holders. Sinclair said in the statement that it has the required consents from loan and bondholders to complete the deal.

The early deadline for the exchange, with the best terms for investors, is 5 p.m. New York time on Feb. 28. The final deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 14.

Diamond Sports’ 5.375% bonds due 2026 recently traded around 42.5 cents on the dollar, according to Trace.

