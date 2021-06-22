(Bloomberg) -- Debt tied to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s sports unit sold off after the company disclosed a failed attempt to raise new capital and rework its balance sheet with existing creditors.

Bonds of its Diamond Sports Group unit due 2027 fell to less than half their face value on Tuesday as holders were released from restrictions limiting their ability to trade. The senior unsecured notes were among the worst performers in the U.S. high-yield market, according to Trace bond trading data.

Sinclair proposed issuing $500 million of new Diamond Sports Group notes to existing bondholders, according to documents filed Monday. The plan, dated April 29, called for a roll-up of unsecured notes into first-lien bonds at prices between par and a 35% discount.

The new money would have helped finance a direct-to-consumer offering that Sinclair had previously said it’s planning on rolling out to lure new customers. Talks remain ongoing as Diamond Sports continues “to explore alternatives,” the company said. Its bonds due 2026 dropped 4 cents to trade below 66 cents on the dollar for the first time since November.

“Diamond Sports’ structure is under pressure due to both the apparent lack of progress in reaching a deal and supply opening up due to many holders now being cleansed,” said Ben Briggs, a credit analyst at StoneX Financial Inc.

Creditors started signing non-disclosure agreements last month to engage in talks around ways to rework the regional sports networks’ $8 billion debt load.

Sinclair’s $9.6 billion acquisition in 2019 was financed with costly high-yield debt that fell to distressed levels as the company struggled to sign and maintain deals with carriers and dealt with the pandemic’s disruptions to live sports. The firm is pursuing a turnaround strategy that also includes inking deals with sports betting companies.

“Unsecured holders do have some reason for optimism as proposals included scenarios which saw unsecured bonds able to exchange into first-lien debt with higher coupons than existing debt, at levels above where bonds are and were trading,” Briggs said.

