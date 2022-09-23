(Bloomberg) -- Arizona Democratic Party Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the decision by a state superior court judge to lift an injunction on all abortions except to save the life of the mother “removes basic rights Arizona women have relied upon for over a century.”

Sinema made the comments on Twitter after the ruling in Pima County was applauded by Republican state Attorney-General Mark Brnovich. The US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion in June, sparking a raft of strict state laws regulating the practice.

