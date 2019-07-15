(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund sees Singapore’s economic growth slowing to 2% in 2019 as global trade tensions hurt external demand.

Growth will probably stabilize in the “medium term” around 2.5%, the Washington-based lender said in statement. In May, the IMF predicted 2.3% growth for Singapore in 2019, down from 3.2% in 2018.

IMF directors supported “broadly neutral monetary policy stance” and recommended it remain “data-dependent”

If downside risks materialize, fiscal policy should be the first line of defense, IMF says

Singapore’s financial system is resilient, “underpinned by a strong regulatory and supervisory framework,” it said. The IMF added that liquidity stress tests reveal vulnerability in U.S. dollar liquidity and IMF directors encouraged giving priority to bolstering banks’ foreign exchange liquidity

The IMF commended Singapore’s use of macroprudential and other measures in the property market. It suggested “eliminating residency-based differentiation for the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty, and then phasing out the measure once systemic risks dissipate”

In a separate statement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said it’s reviewing the IMF’s recommendations and will take appropriate steps to strengthen financial oversight

To contact the reporter on this story: Jim Silver in New York at jsilver@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.