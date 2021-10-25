(Bloomberg) -- Singapore added 18 new charges against businessman Ng Yu Zhi, who’s accused of cheating investors in an alleged $1.1 billion fraud, taking the number of accusations to 69.

Ng, who remains on bail, made false electronic recordings to deceive investors that Envy had entered into nickel trades with Australian miner Poseidon Nickel Ltd. and units of BNP Paribas SA, according to charge sheets seen by Bloomberg News on Monday.

Two of the new charges accuse Ng of deceiving Nai Soon Tong out of $10 million. The charge sheets also mentioned another investor, Ong Suat Kuan, who was conned out of $4.4 million.

In the case that has riveted Singapore’s moneyed classes, Ng was first charged in March for allegedly raising at least S$1.46 billion ($1.1 billion) in what authorities have called one of the city-state’s largest-ever suspected investment fraud schemes.

Investors include renowned investors and lawyers from Finian Tan, founder and chairman of Vickers Ventures Partners, and Pek Siok Lan, general counsel for state-owned investor Temasek International.

In August, Singapore’s High Court approved liquidation plans for Ng’s Envy Group, which includes Envy Global Trading and its sister firms. The next court session will be held on Dec. 20.

