(Bloomberg) -- Singapore authorities added three further fraud charges against the director of a local accounting firm in a case linked to disgraced German payments company Wirecard AG.

R. Shanmugaratnam, a director of Citadelle Corporate Services Pte, was charged with three counts of falsifying letters from Citadelle erroneously representing that the Singapore accounting firm held certain amounts of cash in escrow accounts.

The additional allegations concern 377.5 million euros ($458 million) in total, according to charge sheets seen by Bloomberg News. They bring the total number of charges to 14.

