(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reshuffled his cabinet after three members stepped down following an election win earlier this month that saw popular support for the ruling People’s Action Party drop close to a record low.

Six officials will be promoted, while Khaw Boon Wan, coordinating minister for infrastructure and minister for transport, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sam Tan and Tan Wu Meng, senior parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will retire.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will keep his post. Heng, along with his slate of four other candidates, won 53.4% of the votes in his district, which was among the worst performances of senior officials running in the election. Prior to the poll, Heng had been tipped to take over as prime minister when Lee steps down, something the premier has said would happen by the time he turns 70 in 2022. Heng will also take on additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Wong, who formerly served as the health minister, has been appointed as the new education minister and Grace Fu Hai Yien was named minister for sustainability and environment. Ong Ye Kung was appointed as the new minister for transport and Desmong Lee will become the minister for national development.

“I’m renewing the line-up and bringing in fresh blood,” Lee said during a press conference Saturday. “I’m also bringing in fresh faces from the newly elected MPs. They will reinforce my team and offer new ideas and perspectives.”

