(Bloomberg) -- Singapore targets to remove all Covid-19 tests for fully-vaccinated visitors “very soon,” possibly in the next few weeks, Keith Tan, chief executive of the nation’s tourism board, said in a forum in Manila Tuesday.

The city-state has already dropped most restrictions for inoculated travelers, and people can now arrive at Changi airport without having to quarantine or test on arrival. Visitors still have to do a test before entering the country.

Singapore would join a growing list of countries including the U.K., Ireland, Norway and Jordan that have scrapped tests for arriving travelers. According to travel-booking site Kayak.com, more than 30 countries worldwide currently have no Covid-19 restrictions for most visitors. Some 158 have some requirements in place, while 36 nations are effectively closed, the site says.

