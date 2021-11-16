(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd. unveiled its first new cabin offering in more than three years after spending S$230 million ($170 million) on the design and installation of seats on its 154-seat Boeing Co. 737 Max planes.

Short- and medium-haul services on the narrow-body planes, which are being absorbed into Singapore Airline’s fleet with the integration of its SilkAir unit, will begin in the coming weeks to countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, the airline said Tuesday.

The move coincides with Singapore reopening its border for quarantine-free travel and trying to reestablish itself as an international aviation hub. India, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia were among the latest added to the list of nations from where fully-vaccinated people will be able to fly in from.

Singapore Airlines has six Max aircraft. Another is expected to enter service before March, and then seven more are due to be delivered next fiscal year.

The Max was grounded globally in March 2019 following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Singapore cleared the aircraft to fly again in September.

