(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd. extended its sponsorship of the Formula One’s Singapore Grand Prix for three more years, the national carrier said Saturday.

The extension will start with this year’s race to be held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the company said in a statement. The city-state said in January it will host the event after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Formula One “will be an important milestone for Singapore, marking the return of a major international sporting event to the city after a two-year disruption due to the pandemic,” said Lee Lik Hsin, Singapore Airlines’ executive vice president for commercial operations.

The renewed pact also heralded the country’s determination to woo back tourism as the island state recently lifted most rules for fully vaccinated travelers and eased other domestic restrictions, in line with its policy to live with the virus.

Air-passenger traffic to Singapore reached 400,000, or 31% of pre-Covid levels, in the week ending April 17, according to latest data from the country’s civil aviation authority.

Singapore Airlines first signed as the title sponsor in 2014 for four years, and subsequently extended it in 2018 and 2020 for two years respectively.

