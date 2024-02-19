(Bloomberg) -- Aircraft delivery delays, the uphill battle of going green by 2050 and elevated airfares that increasingly make flying the domain of the wealthy — all these topics and more will be in focus this week as executives from over 1,000 companies descend on Singapore for Asia’s most influential aerospace and defense exhibition.

Across 16 country pavilions, of which China and South Korea are making an appearance for the first time, high-profile exhibitors include Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., GE Aerospace Inc. and military heavyweights Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp.

The world’s other major planemaker, Boeing Co., will have real estate at the show and some senior management but notably isn’t displaying any of its commercial jets in the wake of January’s Alaska Airlines mid-air panel blowout incident that’s thrust it into the quality-control spotlight once again.

Read more: Boeing Sees Gradual 737 Ramp-Up While Tackling Factory Flaws

Another presence that’s sure to draw interest is Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd., or Comac. China’s home grown planemaker is at the Singapore air show with its C919 single-aisle jet making its first international appearance.

Key Developments

Bangkok, Florida Lose as Airlines Axe Less Frequented Routes

Airlines’ Chief Pleads for More Green Fuel to Save Air Travel

Singapore Plans Sustainable Fuel Levy That Will Push Up Airfares

(All times Singapore)

Military Budgets and Supply Chains (9:15 a.m.)

From a military perspective, one key focus for the US is on getting the spending required to appropriately resource conflicts in various parts of the world, Eric Fanning, chief executive officer of the Aerospace Industries Association, said on the sidelines of the Singapore air show.

“We are still operating on a 2023 budget, they haven’t passed the 2024 budget so we’re not getting the increase in spending you would see from 2023 to 2024 and there were a lot of movements in that budget to further focus on this region of the world,” Fanning said.

Fanning, who was previously the 22nd Secretary of the Army, also said supply chains were still being repaired post the pandemic.

“It took us years to get to where we are, which is a really lean supply chain which kept prices very low but it failed to recognize that capacity is a capability in and of itself for the military,” Fanning said. “Then Covid hit and really strained supply chains. A lot is being done to try and get out of that. But it took us years to get here, it’ll take us a while to get out.”

The Aerospace Industries Association is an advocacy organization for the aerospace and defense industry with more than 320 member companies.

Consumers to Bear Cost of Net Zero (8:10 a.m.)

Singapore’s plan to levy air fares to pay for production of sustainable airline fuel was welcomed by Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association.

“I think it’s important that we’re honest with people and make clear that the cost of transition to net zero will be expensive and ultimately will be borne by the consumer through ticket prices,” Walsh said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

While Walsh said he’s usually not in favor of taxes or levies, “the positive about this one is that the levy will go toward the production and supply of sustainable aviation fuel.”

He said while it was “very exciting” to see China’s Comac C919 on display at the airshow, “it will take some time to establish themselves as a credible global player.”

Read More: Will Boeing Woes Help China’s Comac Bust Jet Duopoly?: QuickTake

Time to Move on From Covid (7:40 a.m.)

It’s time to move on from the pandemic and focus on the future, according to Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

“Normal service has already resumed in Asia Pacific travel and tourism. Passenger seat factors are already as high as they were pre-Covid,” Menon said in an interview from the air show. “It’s time to kick 2019 to the curb.”

Menon also welcomed the Singapore government’s plan to introduce a levy on air fares to pay for sustainable aviation fuel, saying the move will give clarity to airlines and consumers on how much the cost of moving to greener travel may be.

“Airlines are using every drop of SAF that is available,” he said. If the scarcity problem can be addressed, the cost of SAF can come down, and travelers won’t have to pay as much for the transition, he said.



