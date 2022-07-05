(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd plans to increase services to destinations all across the world, as the group expects to operate at 81% capacity of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

The airline will restore India services to levels seen before Covid, and increase services to Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka. Singapore Airlines will also add more flights to Los Angeles and Paris in response to strong demand, according to an emailed statement Tuesday.

The airline, which suffered as Covid destroyed travel and it had no domestic market to bank on, is hoping to get a boost from a faster-than-expected revival in travel. Countries across the region have gradually relaxed travel curbs, and Singapore ended testing requirements for vaccinated travelers in April.

In Japan, Singapore Airlines said it will operate three daily services into Tokyo, up from 14 flights per week, from July 24. And from end-October, there will be 28 weekly services to Tokyo, it said.

The group, including flagship carrier Singapore Airlines and budget subsidiary Scoot Pte, was operating at total passenger capacity of 61% in May, compared with pre-Covid levels.

